The Case for Puka Nacua as 2025 Fantasy Football WR1

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of question marks surrounding the team heading into the 2025 NFL season. While they could realistically emerge at the top of the division and perhaps even represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, the floor for this team is equally as daunting as its ceiling is high.
Most of the concerns are tied into quarterback Matthew Stafford's health and viability in his 17th season. If he can overcome his lingering back issue, remain available, and perform up to standard, the Rams should have no problem establishing themselves as dark-horse contenders in 2025. That's a huge "if," though, and one that could sink LA into the NFL's basement should it go the wrong way.
One of the few sure things for the Rams this season is wide receiver Puka Nacua. He was sidelined for five games last year with a PCL sprain in his right knee. However, he was as productive as ever upon his return. If he can stay healthy this season, he could be in for a breakout in his third campaign for Los Angeles.
Puka Nacua has the goods
It's clear that Puka Nacua has the talent necessary to be the best wide receiver in the league. He's finished top seven in average PPR scoring the past two seasons. The departure of Cooper Kupp makes him the Los Angeles Rams' unquestioned WR1 this year, even with the team bringing in veteran Davante Adams to form a new dynamic duo.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes that Nacua has a legitimate case to finish as the top receiver in fantasy football in 2025, starting with his target-share in the Rams' offense:
"Puka Nacua was targeted on 38.9% of his routes from Week 8 on last year, once he got back from injury. That was a commanding lead over the second-most targeted player on a per-route basis (CeeDee Lamb, 32%). Nacua was already taking over that alpha workload from Cooper Kupp, who is now out of the mix. While Davante Adams is in town to provide an upgrade on Kupp, Nacua’s skill set on short and layup routes should make him the clear favorite to pace this team in looks."
He's not overlooking how largely Nacua's production hinges on Matthew Stafford's health, though:
"It’s as simple as this: If Matthew Stafford is out there playing, the answer is yes [Nacua can be fantasy's WR1]. Even if Stafford’s high moments without question overshadow the lower notes in his game at this point, he’s still more than good enough to lead a top-10 offense. However, serious questions about his season-long availability given this offseason's back-injury saga hang over this entire operation."
Even if LA has to ride with Jimmy Garoppolo or Stetson Bennett under center for stretches of the season, Nacua is sure to soak up a majority of targets as the Rams' chief playmaker. However, any hopes of the third-year wideout finishing as fantasy's top receiver will require that Stafford has a healthy and productive season in 2025.
