Rams Receive Encouraging Injury Update for Fantasy Prospects
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of intriguing players for the 2025 NFL fantasy football season. Between Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Tyler Higbee, they have several options that could wind up being top scorers at their respective positions in the upcoming campaign.
While those household names have a lot of potential as fantasy targets, it's certainly not a sure thing that the Rams will be a successful offense this year. They definitely weren't last season. While they moved the ball pretty consistently, finishing 15th in total yards, they had difficulty finding the end zone, landing at just 20th in scoring.
This year, they're hoping for much better results in Head Coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's fifth season together. LA affirmed its belief in Stafford's ability to lead a winning team this past offseason, inking him to a two-year, $84 million contract. How successful the Rams can be in 2025 hinges entirely on Stafford's performance this year, as do LA's fantasy prospects.
Matthew Stafford's health will dictate the Los Angeles Rams' 2025 fantasy season
Stafford may not have had the best statistical season last year, but the Los Angeles Rams won 10 games and made it into the playoffs largely because of his individual efforts. It seems he may have carried the team too hard in 2024, and it's affected his health.
Stafford missed the first two weeks of training camp due to a back injury. He finally returned to practice following their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After he strung together two straight days of workouts, Head Coach Sean McVay said that Stafford is progressing well:
"The reality is we're trying to get our hands on this and get him to feel as good as possible. Backs can be a volatile thing. This is definitely positive progress, but what I think you want to be able to do is say, hopefully, after a few minutes, settle down, 'Am I still feeling good? Do I wake up tomorrow, still feeling good?' And those are the steps that I think are the appropriate measures to be able to take. But it certainly is trending in a positive direction for us."
Behind Stafford on the depth chart is Jimmy Garoppolo, who has proven to be a decent backup quarterback who can lead successful offenses with the right system around him. However, LA's title hopes will go out the window if Stafford isn't available down the stretch for the Rams.
The same will happen for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Tyler Higbee's statuses as premier fantasy targets. Even Kyren Williams' stock could plummet if the passing game can't take pressure off the backfield. Any fantasy drafters who are betting on the Rams are also banking on Matthew Stafford having a healthy, productive season in Year 17.
