Data Expert: Puka Nacua’s Fantasy Value Is Tied This Matthew Stafford Trait
Puka Nacua might’ve been shaded by NFL scouts and coaches in a recent ESPN poll, and even clotheslined by a WWE wrestler. But rest assured; the fantasy world has his back.
NFL data expert Cynthia Frelund on Monday morning ranked Nacua the NFL’s third-most dangerous fantasy wide receiver, behind No. 2 Justin Jefferson and No. 1 Ja’Marr Chase. Interestingly, Frelund’s advice for fantasy managers is also a vote for Nacua’s quarterback.
“Obviously, you have Matthew Stafford,” Frelund said on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football. “I watch you guys talk about Matthew Stafford all the time. I actually have a stat on Matthew Stafford: Who's the guy that's best after being sacked, after being pressured? It's Matthew Stafford, and he's been that way since he entered the league.”
That bodes well for the Rams, especially considering that each of their starting offensive tackles enter training camp with uncertainty. Alaric Jackson is managing blood clots with the help of doctors, and Rob Havenstein missed OTAs after two shoulder surgeries this offseason.
Another thing that bodes well for Stafford and Nacua is obviously free-agent Davante Adams. Those who’ve had Adams on their teams in the past will testify to his consistent production, despite playing on three teams over the last four years. Adams enters 2025 with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is expected to open even more opportunities for Nacua had with Cooper Kupp the last two years.
Finally, Nacua got an assist from the league’s scheduling matrix this season and the Rams’ strength of schedule, their fantasy strength of schedule. According to SI fantasy writer Michael Fabiano, Nacua’s 2025 opponents gave up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024.
Before the Rams get their Week 8 bye, they’ll have faced Houston (22.9), Baltimore (23.5) and Jacksonville (24.0), all among the top-10 worst defenses last year in terms of average fantasy points allowed per game to opponent wideouts.
And perhaps most obvious of all, Nacua’s fantasy points should be through the SoFi Stadium roof as long as he can stay on the field.
“Puka Nacua is Stafford’s No. 1 target,” Frelund said. “I think his numbers go way, way, way up, especially because he'll be healthier.”
