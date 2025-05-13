SI

Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Puka Nacua Has Favorable Matchups Among Wide Receivers

Michael Fabiano

Rams WR Puka Nacua averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game in his 11 contests from 2024.
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.

In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.

For example, the Minnesota Vikings allowed an average of 40.2 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers last season. So, any wideout to face the Vikings in the new campaign is “rewarded” 40.2 points. The more points a receiver has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.

As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Philadelphia Eagles. After allowing an average of 44.6 fantasy points per game to wideouts in 2023, their defense allowed just 31 points per game in 2024.

So, an Eagles defense that was seen as a plus matchup for wideouts in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.

While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. DJ Moore and Zay Flowers, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most WR rank lists, but Moore gets a slight edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.

Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Strength Of Schedule

RK

Player

Team

1

DJ Moore

CHI

2

Tetairao McMillan

CAR

3

Jayden Reed

GB

4

Puka Nacua

LAR

5

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

6

Drake London

ATL

7

Mike Evans

TB

8

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

9

Jauan Jennings

SF

10

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

11

Calvin Ridley

TEN

12

Tyreek Hill

MIA

13

A.J. Brown

PHI

14

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

15

DK Metcalf

PIT

16

Terry McLaurin

WAS

17

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

18

Rahsee Rice

KC

19

Khalil Shakir

BUF

20

Nico Collins

HOU

21

Justin Jefferson

MIN

22

Malik Nabers

NYG

23

Chris Olave

NO

24

Ladd McConkey

LAC

25

Stefon Diggs

NE

26

Zay Flowers

BAL

27

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

28

Jakobi Meyers

LV

29

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

30

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

31

Courtland Sutton

DEN

32

Brian Thoams Jr.

JAC

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

