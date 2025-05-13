Fantasy Football Strength Of Schedule: Puka Nacua Has Favorable Matchups Among Wide Receivers
The National Football League has a strength of schedule formula that's easy to understand ... take the opponents' records from the previous season, add up the wins and losses and calculate a percentage for all its upcoming opponents.
In the world of fantasy football, we use a similar method. Instead of using team records, we use the number of fantasy points allowed (FPA) by a defense the previous season against a single offensive skill position.
For example, the Minnesota Vikings allowed an average of 40.2 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers last season. So, any wideout to face the Vikings in the new campaign is “rewarded” 40.2 points. The more points a receiver has compiled based on their upcoming opponents, divisional and otherwise, the easier the projected schedule.
As you can see from the list below, the difference between the easiest schedule and the most difficult isn’t significant. In fact, I’ve said myself that strength of schedule analysis can be heavily flawed because one season can be vastly different than the next. A great example of this is the Philadelphia Eagles. After allowing an average of 44.6 fantasy points per game to wideouts in 2023, their defense allowed just 31 points per game in 2024.
So, an Eagles defense that was seen as a plus matchup for wideouts in terms of their 2024 strength of schedule projections was ultimately incorrect when used as a draft tool.
While flawed, this data is at the very least fun to look at from an informational standpoint. It can also be a useful tool in making decisions between non-elite players with similar value. DJ Moore and Zay Flowers, for example, will be listed in close proximity in most WR rank lists, but Moore gets a slight edge in value since his schedule is easier between the two.
Note: Players listed are the projected best fantasy players on each NFL team.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Strength Of Schedule
RK
Player
Team
1
DJ Moore
CHI
2
Tetairao McMillan
CAR
3
Jayden Reed
GB
4
Puka Nacua
LAR
5
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
6
Drake London
ATL
7
Mike Evans
TB
8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
9
Jauan Jennings
SF
10
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
11
Calvin Ridley
TEN
12
Tyreek Hill
MIA
13
A.J. Brown
PHI
14
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
15
DK Metcalf
PIT
16
Terry McLaurin
WAS
17
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
18
Rahsee Rice
KC
19
Khalil Shakir
BUF
20
Nico Collins
HOU
21
Justin Jefferson
MIN
22
Malik Nabers
NYG
23
Chris Olave
NO
24
Ladd McConkey
LAC
25
Stefon Diggs
NE
26
Zay Flowers
BAL
27
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
28
Jakobi Meyers
LV
29
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
30
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
31
Courtland Sutton
DEN
32
Brian Thoams Jr.
JAC