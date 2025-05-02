What Rams' Puka Nacua Thinks About Jalen Ramsey
Puka Nacua has been making his thoughts known. Perhaps he's lining up a general manager job in the future as he's sounded off about contract situations and potential player aquisitions.
As the playmaker enters his third season in the league, he sat down with RG.org's DJ Saddiqi to discuss all the news surrounding the Rams.
Nacua also backed a potential move for Jalen Ramsey.
“I think somebody coming back home to Los Angeles who’s won a Super Bowl would be a great addition for the Rams. His physical stature, there’s a mindset that he plays with, he has swagger, his confidence when he walks out there on the football field, knowing what he’s capable of definitely gives him an edge. It would be really fun to work our skills against each other if he were to come over here, but whether we see him in a Rams uniform or out there, I know we’ll be getting good work.”
If we take Nacua's words to heart, he could not be any more excited about the prospects of the 2025 NFL season.
However, while Nacua would love the opportunity to play with Ramsey, as Ramsey was traded in the same offseason Nacua was drafted, he may have to put that idea to the side.
“I think we're still getting through that process. A part of getting through the draft is also when it actually officially ends and then going through the undrafted free agent process. Like we talked about, there still are a lot of layers, contract, compensation and different things like that."
"There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent. He and I have really stayed in touch. I know it's the same thing with [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] and some of our other coaches. There’s a lot of familiarity, but we're probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft from the totality of it all.”
The Rams and Dolphins continue to negotiate a deal for Ramsey.
