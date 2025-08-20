How Bright is the Rams' Outlook Moving Forward?
The Los Angeles Rams have done a solid job of not only putting themselves in position to be successful this season, but they have done so for the future as well.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently analyzed and ranked every team's outlook for the next five years. He ranked the Rams' outlook over the next five years as the 18th-best in the National Football League.
The Rams are talented, but many of their most talented players are aging.
"Sean McVay is only 39 years old, but few around the NFL think he’ll be coaching into his 50s — not after he’s already flirted with retirement once. If he sticks around, he’ll have some rebuilding to do over the next five years, especially with QB Matthew Stafford likely in his final season or two," Vacchiano said.
"The good news is GM Les Snead has been able to find some young talent, like WR Puka Nacua, RBKyren Williams and edge rusher Jared Verse— no small feat considering his habit of trading away high draft picks. He’s also proven to be aggressive about getting the players McVay needs. So they won’t fade until oblivion in the next few years. But finding that next QB will really be key.
Rams' Future
Although the Rams will likely figure out a successor for Stafford in the future, he will still be difficult to replace. Rams Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant explained how noticeable it is when Stafford is not on the field for the Rams.
"It's impossible for me to say that when elite players aren't on the football field, you don't notice that they're missing. But I think what [General Manager] Les [Snead] and our staff are doing a really good job of with this team is building foundational pieces, having a good baseline so we have those people that can help us implement until those players come back," Pleasant said.
That's one thing I'm really proud of looking at the roster that we have. It’s different than when I first came back three years ago. We're not bad from top-down. We do focus on some spots where we have some really good depth and that’s where we're leaning. We’re leaning on our process right now and that's going to help us.
