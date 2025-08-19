Rams' Offseason Addition is Already Taking Strides
The Los Angeles Rams aimed to become a deeper and more explosive offense heading into this season. Their offseason moves proved they meant business. Although the Rams have more important players on their roster, one move could pay dividends now or in the future.
Following the Rams' preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant explained what makes running back Jarquez Hunter special.
"He has a unique style of running that's a little bit different than some of the other backs, and I think anytime you can have that versatility only makes you stronger offensively. There was a joke in the defensive back room during camp," Pleasant said.
"We say we guarantee whoever hits him in the first play is probably not going to make that tackle. He does a good job running behind his pads and staying forward. For an offensive line, that's all they want to see is to get those chains moving and it keeps it easier for the quarterback and for the offensive coordinator to stack plays.”
Ascending Running Back
Shortly after drafting Hunter in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, Sean McVay noted several reasons that made him interstd in drafting the talented running back. The Rams already have Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, adding Hunter shows just how good of a back McVay thinks he is.
"I think when you really look at it, and Les Snead being an Auburn alum, [when] you look at just the way that this guy has played the game at a high level in an incredibly competitive conference and a lot of guys that are drafted are playing on Sundays where he's got the ability to go through you or to be able to run away from you. We had a chance to spend a little bit of time with him as a coaching staff on a Zoom call. He had a great demeanor about himself," McVay said.
"When you put the film on, he lights up. You can really feel his ability to have a recall and it means something to him, his security to be able to accept coaching and take accountability for some things that maybe he could improve upon. I think the competitive stamina that you see and the production," McVay said.
"When you talk to a lot of coaches in that league that you have tremendous respect for, the way that they spoke about Jarquez [Hunter] and going against him and what he meant to that football team and the competitiveness that he really displayed. He can hit home runs for you too. When you give him a vertical seam, he's got the ability to run away from you. Some of the metrics that we have on him are really impressive."
