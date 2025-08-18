Will Shaky Quarterback Plans Cost Rams a Super Bowl Berth?
The Los Angeles Rams may have a growing issue on their hands with Matthew Stafford's injury situation. Although things may turn out okay in the end, there is cause for concern in Los Angeles.
Still, the Rams are more confident of their quarterback situation than those on the outside looking in. Eric Williams of FOX Sports believes the Rams could have done more to solidify their group of quarterbacks.
Williams also believes the Rams' lack of a definitive plan at quarterback could cost them a shot at the Super Bowl this season.
"The Rams signed Garoppolo before last season, and he's back on a one-year, $3 million deal. Perhaps that's because he always played well against the Rams, posting an 8-0 record during the regular season against McVay. However, there's a reason why the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Garoppolo, and his ability to stay on the field is worse than Stafford’s," Williams said.
"The Rams have had time to find an eventual successor for Stafford since making the trade with the Detroit Lions to secure his services four years ago. Since McVay took over as head coach in 2017, however, the Rams have drafted only one quarterback: Stetson Bennett in the fourth round in 2023. The 27-year-old Georgia product looks better in his third season, but he does not project as the long-term answer at quarterback for the Rams.
The Rams have two first-round picks next year, so McVay could look to address the quarterback position at that time. But that doesn’t help this team with Super Bowl aspirations if Stafford can’t figure out a way to get back on the field and stay healthy in 2025.
The Rams have expressed confidence in Garoppolo and Bennett to help fill Stafford's large shoes, should he miss time this season. Following training camp, Rams Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant credited Garoppolo's continued success in practice.
"Phenomenal. You have a Super Bowl-contending quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo who we played against, and now we have to deal with him in practice. I'm really impressed more than anything of our offensive staff catering an offense to what Jimmy can do very well while still understanding that this is Matthew's team as we continue to move forward," Pleasant said.
