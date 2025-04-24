Is Rams' Nacua Bound to Reach this Goal in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams are familiar with stealing some talented players in the NFL Draft. With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, the Rams will be on the lookout to steal even more players with promising upside.
One player that the franchise saw value in was wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua, as you know, was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since debuting in the National Football League, he has continued to show that he is the future of the franchise, regardless of his ambitions to hang up the cleats early.
In two seasons with the franchise, Nacua has thrived and has looked good doing so. While an injury held him back for a handful of games last year, when he was on the field, he took every opportunity he could to thrive. Which leads us to a probable goal that the Rams' wide receiver can achieve should he be able to stay healthy.
In Nacua's first season, in which he played 17 games, she shone for the offense by recording over 1,000 receiving yards and scoring six touchdowns. Last season, Nacua was held back by injury, as previously mentioned, but the way he played when he was on the field showcased that he is a threat already to always touch 1,000 receiving yards.
Competing in 11 games last season, Nacua recorded 990 receiving yards. He has shown the ability to get open for quarterback Matthew Stafford and has established enough trust from him to be the main wide receiving option.
Going into the third season in Los Angeles, regardless of who the Rams take throughout their draft process, Nacua will look to reach that feat for the second time in just three years. The addition of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams may prohibit it early on, but as we have seen, Nacua is inevitable.
Nacua is living proof that no matter where prospects get selected in the NFL Draft, they have the chance to shine regardless. If a kid from BYU can get drafted in the fifth round and turn himself into one of the faces of the franchise in two seasons, who's to say this year's draft haul won't be able to do the same?
