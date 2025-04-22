Matthew Stafford Weighs In on Puka Nacua's Post-Kupp Role
Cooper Kupp is in Seattle but, at least in Matthew Stafford’s eyes, the only thing changing about Puka Nacua is his uniform number.
“On the field, I don’t see his role changing too much,” Stafford said Monday as the Rams began their offseason program. “I think he’s done a hell of a job when he’s given opportunities to go out there and make plays.”
Those opportunities represent trust between a quarterback and receiver, and Nacua has given Stafford a lot of reasons to trust him – 184 to be exact. That’s the number of receptions Nacua has accumulated in two years, including 105 in 2023, an NFL rookie record at the time.
“He’s been great in the pass game and the run game,” Stafford added. “He’s a great locker room guy. We love having him around. Cooper was an unbelievable leader for our team for a long time and a great player for us as well, but I think everybody has to be their own person and Puka’s going to be himself. We love him for who he is.”
They also love Nacua because he was a fifth-round draft pick, a recipe the Rams could repeat this weekend. Stafford said Nacua will fit right in alongside Tutu Atwell and arguably the league’s best free-agent addition, Davante Adams.
“I’m just excited for his continued growth, both physically and all that on the field,” Stafford said, noting Year 3 should bring more familiarity for Nacua. “He’ll become more and more comfortable with what his routine is going to look like, what his role on our team is and how to go out there and compete in practice and in games. I’m just excited for him to have another solid year.”
The Rams are excited for Stafford to have another solid year, and they’re literally banking on it. With a new contract, Stafford reported for the offseason program in much different fashion than a year ago, when his contract situation wasn’t resolved.
To his credit, though, he reported and took part in the team’s workouts throughout the spring and summer, then led the Rams to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, where they lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.
