Rams OC Mike LaFleur Sounds Off on Puka Nacua
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in the middle of January, 2023 was a man without a job, having been made the scapegoat to the multitude of issues regarding the New York Jets offense. Looking to reinvent himself, the Rams offered him an opportunity. Not only did he take it, he ran with it and he now sits at the door step of a head coaching opportunity.
For Puka Nacua, he played a pivotal role in the turnaround, burning the Seahawks in his and LaFleur's first official game with the Rams. Now with Nacua reinventing himself as the team's undoubted WR1, here's what his offensive coordinator had to say about him and his playmaker's goals in 2025.
“Yeah, what I've seen from him is I think a guy that's just continuing to work on his craft and get better. I've been really impressed with where he was when he came back for phase one. He's always going to put in the work, but I think he was better in phase one this year than he was the year before and just like he was obviously when we first drafted him a couple years ago," he said.
"So for him, just getting into the best physical shape that he possibly can so he can go have the best possible year he can. That's all these guys. That's what we're doing right now, building foundations not just mental, schematic, not just relationships, but physically so that these guys can go into the summer in the best shape possible, continue that trend because that's a scary 40 days for anybody so that when they come back in August, they're in tip top shape, ready to attack it, build to it and then get to September.”
LaFleur also commented on Nacua's attitude and maturity.
“Yeah, I mean he's always had a pretty cool demeanor about himself. It's just now he knows exactly what he's doing, right? I don't see, I would say, too big of a difference from last year. I think he’s always been a pretty confident guy. We all saw what he did his rookie year. He's naturally just a leader just by the way he goes about it, his process and himself and you guys see the infectious smile that this guy always has. He's in a good spot and we're lucky to have him.”
“Yeah, I just think he's just fine-tuned some things. I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he's cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago. I think he's breaking down a little bit better. He's always had incredible hands. That's an elite skill set of his on top of toughness and his physicality. But I think he's even more confident. I joke with him. He like swallows the football and it's looking for the next move before he even catches it and a lot of people like to see it through. Not when you have that kind of skillset. That's why he's unique and I'm not, right? That’s I guess a couple of examples.”
Safe to say LaFleur and Nacua are on the same page as they look to make the playoffs for the third straight season.
