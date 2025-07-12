The Rams Have a Serviceable Unit Paving the Way
The Los Angeles Rams have several stars on the offensive side of the ball, but the lesser-known offensive line will determine how well the Rams perform this season.
Los Angeles Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. He ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 13th-best in the league heading into the 2025 season.
"Last season was marked by significant turbulence for the Los Angeles Rams offense, largely due to a high number of injuries that affected nearly every position group, including the offensive line. Despite these challenges, the unit managed to regain its footing as key players returned to health, culminating in a strong finish—ranking seventh among all NFL offensive lines over the final four weeks of the season," Rolfe said.
"Even in Week 18, when not all of the Rams’ preferred starters were available, the offensive line still earned a C+ grade against the Seattle Seahawks. The group’s ability to get the ball out quickly was a notable strength, as Los Angeles finished among the top four teams in the league with an average time to throw of just 2.66 seconds, a factor that significantly aided their pass protection."
Rolfe noted that the Rams' offensive line ranked as one of the best in the league in multiple categories last season. The line will be tasked with protecting an aging but efficient Matthew Stafford, while also continuing to block well for the Rams' running backs.
"Despite the instability, the Rams’ offensive line remained a reliable presence. They posted a pressure rate of 32.2% (10th in the NFL) and a sack rate of 5.3% (5th in the NFL), both of which ranked in the upper half of the league regardless of whether defenses blitzed or not," Rolfe said.
"In the running game, the Rams’ offensive line was also a standout performer. They ranked third in the NFL in running back yards before contact per rush (1.09) and 12th in run block win rate (RBWR), combining to form one of the league’s top-10 run-blocking units last season.
This consistency and effectiveness in both pass protection and run blocking underscored the resilience and adaptability of the Rams’ offensive line throughout a challenging year.
