WATCH: Rams Puka Nacua 2025 Week One Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in their NFL 2025 season-opening contest. Following the action from SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media.
Watch Puka Nacua's Post Game Presser
On Friday, Sean McVay spoke the media for the final time before coaching in his ninth season opener with the franchise.
Q: What does it mean to have so many coaches returning this season?
“It's big and I'll tell you this, there's a trust, there's an understanding of how do we work best together, how do we learn from some of the moments? I think what's been cool about the last couple years, especially with guys that have been here, we've been through some adversity. I've seen guys show that they can stay resilient, they can stay steady so that means a lot. On the flip side, we do have six new guys, [Senior Defensive Assistant] Jimmy Lake returning, but I'm also so excited about bringing new guys into the mix and being able to establish our culture and they are always a new part of it. It's been challenging replacing coaches, but it's also been invigorating because you get to learn from so many people."
"You bring your kinds of people in here where there's a similar core value system, but there's also different personalities and experiences that make us excited about evolving and adapting on a yearly basis. Having leadership positions and the continuity when you are looking at the [Offensive Coordinator] ‘OC’, [Defensive Coordinator] ‘DC’, being able to have [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey going into his second year as assistant head coach, Special Teams Coordinator with Chase [Blackburn], it's been big. Looking forward to seeing that be a benefit for us.”
Q: What makes the Texans special?
“I think it's the ability to get home with four. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play. There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."
