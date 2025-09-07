Ram Digest

The Rams Five Keys to Victory Against Texans

The Los Angeles Rams must be tactically sound and physically aggressive in order to win on Sunday

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. If they wish to start the season 1-0, here's five they that should ensure that result.

1. Pace and tempo will dictate offensive success

The Texans have a brilliant defense that plays team football. Their secondary plays succicent fundamental defense, creating a blanket while their edge rushers hit the offensive line with a relentless assult.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The best way to counter this is to take away their base. Picking the moments to speed up the offense, to hit with the proper amount of run and pass, to dial up the big shot in the right moment. That will be the difference.

2. Davante Adams leads the way

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adams has been a perpetual force but this will be the first time he takes on an opponent with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Adams was electric when Sean McVay unlocked his offense against the Dallas Cowboys in joint practice, but with a physical Texans' secondary, how McVay positions Adams will dictate offensive success.

3. Change the picture on C.J. Stroud at the last second

Stroud has the ability to make audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage. Their OC Nick Caley knows this defense inside and out considering he's good friends with Chris Shula. So let Stroud get a look at the defense and then change the look at the last second to confuse him.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Do this enough and he's either bound to make mistakes or give the second of hesitation for the Rams' defensive line to get home.

4. In anarchy, chaos is a natural product. It is up to the Rams if they will induce or endure chaos. What do they choose?

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game is bound to get fierce and nasty, especially in clutch situations. These teams are too good and care too much for it not to. What does McVay have up his sleeve, and when will he call it? Fortune favors the bold, and if McVay refuses to strike first, Ryans will have his chance to.

5. Attack, attack, attack

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrate a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This team is good but they're young and are trying to figure out how certain pieces fit. Welcome them to the NFL and attack without conscience. The Texans need to hit the ground and they must do so often and hard.

