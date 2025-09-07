The Rams Five Keys to Victory Against Texans
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. If they wish to start the season 1-0, here's five they that should ensure that result.
1. Pace and tempo will dictate offensive success
The Texans have a brilliant defense that plays team football. Their secondary plays succicent fundamental defense, creating a blanket while their edge rushers hit the offensive line with a relentless assult.
The best way to counter this is to take away their base. Picking the moments to speed up the offense, to hit with the proper amount of run and pass, to dial up the big shot in the right moment. That will be the difference.
2. Davante Adams leads the way
Adams has been a perpetual force but this will be the first time he takes on an opponent with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Adams was electric when Sean McVay unlocked his offense against the Dallas Cowboys in joint practice, but with a physical Texans' secondary, how McVay positions Adams will dictate offensive success.
3. Change the picture on C.J. Stroud at the last second
Stroud has the ability to make audibles and change protections at the line of scrimmage. Their OC Nick Caley knows this defense inside and out considering he's good friends with Chris Shula. So let Stroud get a look at the defense and then change the look at the last second to confuse him.
Do this enough and he's either bound to make mistakes or give the second of hesitation for the Rams' defensive line to get home.
4. In anarchy, chaos is a natural product. It is up to the Rams if they will induce or endure chaos. What do they choose?
This game is bound to get fierce and nasty, especially in clutch situations. These teams are too good and care too much for it not to. What does McVay have up his sleeve, and when will he call it? Fortune favors the bold, and if McVay refuses to strike first, Ryans will have his chance to.
5. Attack, attack, attack
This team is good but they're young and are trying to figure out how certain pieces fit. Welcome them to the NFL and attack without conscience. The Texans need to hit the ground and they must do so often and hard.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE