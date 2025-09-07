Rams Release Inactive List Before Taking on Houston Texans
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their inactive list before taking on the Houston Texans.
Rams Inactive List For Week One
QB Stetson Bennett
RB Jarquez Hunter
DL Ty Hamilton
OL Justin Dedich
OL David Quessenberry
DL Desjuan Johnson
Rams News
Rams activate RB Cody Schrader. Schrader was called up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Instant Analysis
While there aren't many surprises, the decision to activate Cody Schrader over keeping Jarquez Hunter is an interesting one. The Rams are only allowed to activate Schrader two more times this season before they must add him to the 53-man roster.
While the reasons behind the decision are unclear, Schrader did have himself a strong preseason and he's able to contribute both on offense and special teams.
Sean McVay on Running Back Usage
“It’s a little bit of both," stated McVay. "You have a rotation based on drives. Let’s just say for example, you're going on like a two to one, if you go three and out or if you go 15 plays on one of those drives, then maybe you alter and adjust it. We do have a preset idea of percentage of snaps in a game that you want to come out at. We try to be able to be consistent with that across the board. There are certain positions like offensive linemen, they are playing every single snap unless something is unforeseen. The quarterback is playing every snap. With positions, especially the skill ones on offense, and even some guys on defense based on your personnel groups, receivers, tight ends, backs, we always try to be consistent and have an idea of how we want it to unfold, but the flow of the game is a real thing as well.”
Sean McVay Shared Thoughts on Texans
“I think it's the ability to get home with four. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play. There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."
