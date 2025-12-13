Why the Rams Offense Has an Advantage in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams were able to get back into an offensive rhythm against their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. Their Week 14 performance ties the biggest blowout they've had this season, with them winning by 28 points against the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their offense will have to have another dominant performance if they want to win in Week 15 . They'll be at home facing the Detroit Lions , a team with one of the best offenses in the NFL and a defense that doesn't quit.

PFF WR Rankings

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lauren Gray writes for Pro Football Focus, and she updated her weekly wide receiver rankings based on the performances in Week 14. Puka Nacua reclaimed his spot atop the list after having more than 150 receiving yards against the Cardinals, while also accounting for two of their touchdowns.

"The cornerstone receiver finished the game with a 96.2 PFF receiving grade, the highest-graded game for any receiver this season. He ranks in the top three in catches (93), receiving yards (1,186) and catches of 20-plus yards (19). Nacua also has six touchdown receptions", said Gray.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nacua is Matthew Stafford's favorite target, and they have a huge advantage heading into their game with the Lions. The Lions' defense is banged up right now, with significant injuries to their secondary. Brian Branch is out for the season, as well as Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold.

They're also dealing with injuries to their linebackers and a large portion of their offensive line. The Lions need to win this game to feel comfortable about themselves in the playoff race, but they are limping into a matchup where the Rams are keen on keeping their placement atop the NFC. The Rams aren't going to let a chance at a first-round bye in the postseason slip past their fingers again.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rams have only lost one game this season where Nacua has more than 100 receiving yards, and with the Lions' secondary so injured, I see no reason why they shouldn't be looking to get him as many receptions as possible.

Davante Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury all week leading up to the game, and though he'll be available to suit up and be on the field, it's still unclear if the Rams will include him much in their game plan. Adams is much more useful to them in the playoffs; this gives them even more reason to focus on Nacua and torching the Lions' defense through the air.

