What to Expect Out of Rams' Kyren Williams in 2025?
Kyren Williams has been an important piece for the Los Angeles Rams offense for the past couple of years. From a year-to-year basis, he's improved on every aspect of his game, and after the 2025 season, his rookie contract is up, which means the Rams have a decision to make.
Last year, he had 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns but also had five fumbles. With the Rams signing Davante Adams in free agency, it's clear that their focus will be on the passing game managed by Sean McVay and spearheaded by Matthew Stafford alongside Puka Nacua.
With so much star power on the offensive side of the ball, it would be a waste for them if their passing attack wasn't their priority. Despite this, McVay is a creative play-caller, and under him, their offense won't go stale.
What I mean is that there's no way route running and scheming up easy passes for Stafford will be the only way they're able to generate yards, at some point, they will have to rely on their ground game, and for the most part, Williams has been able to deliver.
I do believe, though, that now that they have Adams, Williams will be used less in their offense, but his impact won't be diminished. He's a running back who isn't afraid of contact and pushing through tackles for those extra gritty yards, something that's helped the Rams the past two years.
He's up for a contract extension next off-season, and their decision depends on what next season looks like for him. They still have Blake Corum as a backup as well, and he's under contract for longer than Williams is.
If I had to predict, I would say that Williams will take a step back in terms of yardage this season, and his carries will be split with Corum. They're gonna need an efficient run game to utilize play-action passes correctly.
Unless Williams has a monster season, I don't see them bringing him back unless he takes a team-friendly deal to stay with the team. Their window of contention is short, and they cannot afford to give out a massive contract to Williams, who deserves it, but they've made it clear that their run game isn't going to be a priority for them moving forward.
