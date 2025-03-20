Rams GM Les Snead Sounds Off on Matthew Stafford Saga
For a while, Rams fans did not know if franchise QB Matthew Stafford would return. The team was at an impasse with Stafford regarding his guaranteed money in 2024. The Raiders and Giants were making moves for Stafford's services and the Rams were looking at other options.
However, during the NFL Combine, an event both Les Snead and Sean McVay opted to skip, they had an in-person meeting with Stafford and were able to come to an agreement that keeps Stafford in Los Angeles through this season.
On a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rams GM Les Snead spoke about the situation.
"It was definitely a unique experience." Said Snead. "It was really fruitful, very rejuvenating to all of us and I think at the end of the day, the partnership with the franchise QB right, is a nickname, franchise QB, there comes with parameters and there's trade-offs with those parameters but at the end of the day, we're partnering to go on this journey to chase great, to chase good, to be better than good, and there's some stress and drudgery with that but each year since the Super Bowl, once we came back and redid his contract...there is this element of working through some of those parameters, those tradeoffs and sometimes there's an element of friction there when you go through those situations."
"It was a grueling month working to work through hey are we going to trade Matthew [Stafford]? Is Matthew going to want to go somewhere else? Is he going to want to come back here? At the end of the day, everyone, Matthew, his family, Sean [McVay], our coaching staff, myself, our organization, we all realized, you know what, we really want to take on this journey together."
While Snead did say there was a possibility Stafford could have moved on, his word reaffirmed a long-time belief that the Rams didn't really want to say goodbye to their Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
At the end of the day, it's about what you do, it's who you do it with and Rams have a close-knit unit. That's why Stafford is running it back with Los Angeles.
