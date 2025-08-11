What I Saw From Rams 2025 Preseason Practice on Monday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday after having a rest day on Sunday. While the storyline around the team that is dominating the headlines has to do with Matthew Stafford not practicing, it was another solid day of work for the rest of the team.
Jimmy Garoppolo was alright on Monday. He made solid throws here and there, continuing to thrive via his connection with Davante Adams. Garoppolo hit Adams deep downfield for a touchdown as Darious Williams and Jaylen McCollough didn't properly switch off in coverage.
However, Garoppolo did make bad decisions, throwing some questionable passes, including an interception by Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens, who had a strong camp, is really coming into his own as a player. We always knew the talent was there; it was a question of refinement. Could Kinchens refine his game to limit space, take proper angles, and anticipate with accuracy? He has and the stride he's taken from year one to year two has been fun to watch.
Konata Mumpfield shook off a debut of a missed opportunity and a slight injury to win the day. Mumpfield was excellent, finding space within coverages, throttling down at the proper time, and hauling in tough passes. His best was a downfield throw where Mumpfield hauled in a back shoulder throw while coming down in bounds.
Xavier Smith continued his rapid growth as a pass catcher, mimicking his performance on Saturday with another catch deep downfield. If this is Tutu Atwell's last season in Los Angeles, they have his heir in Smith. The Florida A&M Rattler continues to be the biggest surprise of the preseason.
While the Rams have yet to confirm, from my perspective, Blake Corum is the clear RB2 over Jarquez Hunter due to his vision. Corum is much better at finding holes because he positions himself to cut into space that isn't there, displaying his intelligence and ability to predict where the opening will be.
That's nothing against Hunter, as Hunter is a rookie and needs time to develop. However, when it comes to the things he can control, Hunter has gone above and beyond. Hunter is excellent on outside runs because he runs harder than anyone else to the point of contact and then runs through that point.
Josaiah Stewart has been separating himself from the pack, and at this point, I believe he's the Rams' number three EDGE player.
The best news is that Kobie Turner is back.
He was loud, dominant, and physical. He appears to be ready to roll.
