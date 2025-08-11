BREAKING: Rams Matthew Stafford Missed Practice on Monday
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Last week Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay laid out what his expectations were for Matthew Stafford's return to full team activities. Stafford would participate in a throwing session on Saturday before the Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason play and then would come back on Monday for individual drills. That did not happen.
On Monday, Stafford was no where to be seen as Sean McVay reported that Stafford was still dealing with back issues that caused him to be set back from the current plan. McVay stated that Stafford wants to be out there, and the team will take things a day at a time, but he's not ready to begin this portion of his rehab.
McVay went on to say that the team continues to take a cautious approach to Stafford, citing the extended window the Rams have before they open up their regular season.
On Monday, Stafford entered a Ammortal chamber. It's essentially a massive device that promotes holistic health via non-invasive technologies. McVay did state that surgery is not an option being discussed.
The interesting development is that throughout the entire preseason, from the day before training camp began, McVay stated that if this were a game week, Stafford would play. McVay got the question again, and the answer changed.
"I don't know that," stated McVay. "I think he still probably would be able to play, just based on how he feels, but because of how he felt overall, what's the risk/ reward with us being 27 days out?"
Stafford made over 60 throws on Saturday.
McVay commented on Stafford's timeline on Sunday.
“I think that's probably something that at some point this week we would potentially explore. I think we're going to take it a day at a time. We have those loose plans like we talked about, but I think we want to just be able to clear each hurdle and make sure we're taking the appropriate steps. I thought yesterday was a great step in the right direction when we talked about the workout. Then tomorrow will represent a chance to be able to do some similar stuff and maybe even ramp it up a little bit more and then we'll see where we're at after that.”
We will keep you updated with this developing story.
