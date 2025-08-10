WATCH: Rams Xavier Smith's Locker Room Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, following a joint practice in Oxnard, took on the Cowboys once again in the preseason at SoFi Stadium.
Following the Rams' victorious effort, Smith spoke to reporters after the game.
Watch Xavier Smith's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay, now back at the Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, fielded questions from reporters.
Q: What are your throughts regarding Warren McClendon Jr's joint practice performance?
“I thought he was awesome. [Offensive Lineman] Warren [McClendon Jr.] is a guy that I think he's taken as many strides as anybody. I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell as a whole has just done such a great job at that offensive line group in addition to [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Rams Coaching Consultant] Brian Allen. It's great to be able to have [Former NFL Coach] Mike Munchak anytime that he comes around and his experience and his wisdom and knowledge. But I've been really pleased with Warren. He's obviously very comfortable playing on the right side. I thought the times that he had to come in for [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein last year, he did a great job. Now you're seeing a guy that has also shown that he can be really functional and is continuing to get better playing the left tackle as well. [He’s] getting comfortable to play in both of those stances. I'm really proud of Warren. I want to continue to see him take those steps, but he did a nice job.”
Q: What will you be expecting from Stetson Bennett in preseason and how will you evaluate him?
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction," state McVay. "I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next. I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes. Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.”
