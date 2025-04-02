Rams Land TE Replacement in Latest Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the more likable tight ends in the National Football League in Tyler Higbee. After making his return to help his team push to the playoffs last season, Higbee reminded not only Rams fans, but the entire NFL that he still has what it takes.
However, Higbee is getting older, and with multiple injuries to his body over the years, who knows if he will be able to perform at a high level in the future? Los Angeles does possess Colby Parkinson, but it seems as of right now Higbee is still the Rams' guy.
With the NFL Draft looming large around the corner, the Rams will have a bunch of options to look into with their 26th overall pick. Whether it be boosting the offense or adding to the defense, the franchise will benefit from getting new faces to the roster.
But as we near the draft, several mock drafts have had the Rams taking the same players over and over again. However, a new mock draft came out just recently and strictly stuck to prospects that were participants in this past years college football playoffs.
According to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, the Rams would lean into fixing the tight end problem of the future by selecting Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon. Ferguson had a solid NFL Combine showing and has the potential to fall to Los Angeles, but perhaps not in the first round.
"Ferguson is not the kind of talent that you'll see in a first-round tight end normally, but he is the kind who ends up having a productive NFL career. Here he ends up in an offense that will know how to use him," Fornelli wrote.
Just this past season for the Ducks, Ferguson recorded a collegiate high 591 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns. In his scouting report following the combine, Ferguson was deemed a "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter." The Rams would love the latter.
While Ferguson is an option to thrive in an offense for head coach Sean McVay, he will likely need to learn behind someone before being thrust into a starting role, which ultimately fits nicely with the timeframe the Rams have at the tight end position currently.
