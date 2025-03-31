2025 NFL Draft: Should Rams Be Targeting A TE?
The Los Angeles Rams' recent draft success has led the franchise back to the top of the NFC West, especially the 2024 draft class. Less than one month away from being on the clock, the Rams have a few positions that could use some revamping. One being that of the tight end.
The Rams got back veteran tight end Tyler Higbee last season after he missed the majority of the season due to past injuries. Once Higbee did return, he was able to make a great impact down the stretch in getting LA back to the playoffs.
One area that has to be a tad nerve-wracking for the front office is how much longer Higbee can perform as well as stay healthy. Since 2016, Higbee has been a mainstay in the offensive lineup for the Rams, collecting over 3,600 receiving yards to his name over the years.
The franchise also possesses Colby Parkinson who stepped up when the franchise needed him to in Higbee's absence. That being said however, Parkinson was hovering around the middle of the pack according to PFF.com, ranking 28th out of 37 qualified tight ends.
While the Rams could easily use their first round draft pick to address other pressing issues on the roster, the tight end option should be one that the franchise looks to improve. Luckily for them, there is a slew of available tight ends that could be given a chance by the franchise should they fall to the later rounds.
The team has reportedly conducted pre-draft meetings with a handful of tight ends, and while top options such as Tyler Warren would make an immediate impact on the roster, a player of that level will likely go before the Rams even have the chance of taking him.
One tight end prospect that could make sense for the Rams would be tight end Gunnar Helm from the Texas Longhorns. According to PFF.com, Helm is the seventh best tight end prospect, ranking 116th overall on their big board.
Helm would be a great fit for the Rams, given his strength in speed and power. Listed as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter, the Rams would likely be able to mold Helm into an effective player under an offensive-minded head coach, Sean McVay.
