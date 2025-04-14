Rams Draft Rob Havenstein's Heir in Mock Draft
The Rams are set at offensive line. While they could use a bit of depth, their starting five is ready to roll in 2025. But what about 2026? Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein will turn 33 before the start of the season.
Could this be his last ride with the Rams? The thought alone means the Rams need to address the position before Havenstein goes.
During Jim Wicken's Epic Mock 25, he brought together over 50 draft analysts, experts, and football writers to act as front office executives for all 32 NFL teams, giving a more human element to the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the Rams' general manager, I selected Oregon's Ajani Cornelius with the 201st overall pick. The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs gave an honest review of the developmental tackle.
"Cornelius has the look of an NFL offensive tackle. He’s built properly with good density throughout his trunk and lower body." Wrote Crabbs. "He possesses the reach and wingspan necessary to play outside of his chest and potentially steepen angles for pass rushers on the edge. His stature is a foundation that can be worked with as a potential developmental target for coaches, but some of his physical restrictions in functional athleticism create conflicts that make him a challenging projection."
"His foot speed is modest to play on the edge, and he can be overactive to a rush counter early in reps. This allows him to be manipulated too easily by rushers and stresses his recovery ability. As such, his discipline will need to be top-notch to be a consistent pass protector on the edge with his framing. His challenges also include irregular punch timing and power, which can let rushers into his chest and roll his pads up for lost power and anchor."
"In the run game, Cornelius does show appeal in a number of ways. He has good grip strength when he does set his hands, and he can envelop defenders at the point of attack if he fires off the ball and gets them deep into his frame. His displacement ability is more consistent on angular down blocks than on vertical drive blocks off the line on account of his leg drive speed and his natural leverage as a tighter-framed lineman."
There is a lot to work through with Cornelius to get him NFL-ready. However, there is a lot to love. Cornelius would have the time, coaching, and contract to develop as a player. If he doesn't work at tackle, he could be moved inside where his run blocking abilities could be put to destructive use.
His floor is a long-term back-up; his ceiling is being the Rams' right tackle for a decade. Not a bad route to go.
