Why Former Rams Champion Is Facing End of Road
Very few players have had a bigger impact on establishing the Rams as a perennial force in the McVay era outside of Robert Woods. The former USC superstar and first-round pick had a tough run in Buffalo before finding his stride when he came back to Los Angeles, putting in five straight seasons of big-time performances, doing his part to secure three NFC West titles, two NFC titles, and Super Bowl LVI.
The Situation
Woods, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, failed to make the 53-man roster and was subsequently signed to the practice squad. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Woods was not happy with the situation and did something about it.
"Steelers WR Robert Woods asked for and was granted his release from Steelers practice squad, and a source says he only wants to continue playing if he’s on a 53-man roster and playing," stated Rapoport. "The Steelers handled the request solidly and understood."
The Los Angeles Rams
If there was any pathway for a second return to Los Angeles, it would have to start with Woods being willing to join the Rams' practice squad. The Rams currently have no room on their 53-man roster and have made it clear that they already had to make tough decisions regarding who to keep and they don't wish to make any more unless necessary.
The Rams also do not need Woods as they already have six receivers on the roster, with only Tutu Atwell playing on a deal that expires after this season.
The Reality
The reality of the situation is this. Receivers who leave the Rams typically do not do much with the rest of their career and while Cooper Kupp appears to be in position to buck that trend, the fact that since 2021, not only has the production not been there for Woods, the stability of playing for one team hasn't been either.
This is a pivotal point in Woods' career because his next move could be the last one he ever makes in the NFL, if he even gets an opportunity to make one. Odell Beckham Jr asked for his release from Miami last season, got it and hasn't signed with a team since. DeSean Jackson asked for his release, joined the Raiders, wasn't good, and is now coaching.
That's the reality Woods currently resides in.
