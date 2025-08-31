The Rams' Key Methods For Maintaining Career Longevity
The Los Angeles Rams faced an issue that threatened to derail everything before the start of the season. Matthew Stafford's continuous back issues made many ponder a reality of playing the season without him.
Stafford however, recovered and as of Thursday, per Sean McVay, the Rams are set to enter game week with a fully healthy roster. McVay also spoke about the methods they use to ensure career longevity.
De-Load Days
For veteran players, especially those who have played over ten years in the NFL, McVay has built in days off or de-load days in order to maintain full health and function while doing so in a way that doesn't disrupt team chemistry and discipline.
“That's been consistent with how we've done it," stated McVay. "I don't know if…10 years was this specific line of demarcation just based on this team. I don't want to pigeonhole myself into that being the continuous theme. I think it's you have to have flexibility, but the guys that fell under that bucket, I think they're going to get their physical work."
"Where can we pull off them in a smart way because you need to be callous for the season, but these guys that have accumulated a lot of wear and tear. How do you have the mindfulness of 17 games and then hopefully you're in the right to be able to play after that? I think it's been good. Those guys feel good right now, which is important, and we want to be able to peak at the right time and then see if we can have continuous gains throughout the season so I think it's been good.”
Legends From Long Ago Built the Blueprint
Since Sean McVay arrived in Los Angeles, it was clear that being at the forefront of sports science was always going to be a priority for the franchise.
It is in that mindset that has allowed the Rams to bring in veterans time and time again, achieving consistent production despite perceived notions about age.
“I think I feel really fortunate that when I first got here…I knew a little bit about the sports science approach from some of my time in Washington, but then when you are set in practice plans, you realize how fortunate you are to have a [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie Scott where he's educating me," stated McVay. "They had a consistent, good track record of taking care of guys. [Former Rams Offensive Lineman] Andrew Whitworth, when we signed him it was really important to be able to allow him to take care of himself and [Former Rams Offensive Lineman] John Sullivan."
"You had some guys early on when we got here in 2017 that it was beneficial and it was fruitful. Then part of the benefits too is some of those guys behind them are getting reps that they wouldn't otherwise get. It's the same thing why you guys heard me talk about you don't wish anything on guys not being available, but with [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] not being out here, [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] and [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] got reps that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise.
I think from the very beginning, I think you continuously learn about it. I've certainly made a ton of mistakes in the eight years and now going into year nine, but some of the things that have served us well is leaning on Reggie and his group to be able to guide us to be able to callous our players the right way but also be mindful of if they are fresh and they feel good physically and mentally and emotionally, that's when you are going to get the best football players as well.”
