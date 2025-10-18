Rams Make Last Minute Week Seven Roster Move
The Los Angeles Rams activated RB Ronnie Rivers from their practice squad. Rivers, a multi-year veteran, is likely to play special teams.
Blake Corum is expected to play and Jarquez Hunter will, thus in theory, there shouldn't be many if any carries up for grabs. Sean McVay stated Corum will play on Friday.
On Friday, the Rams ruled out Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein. All players have traveled with the Rams to London, after spending the week in Maryland.
McVay on Rivers
Earlier in the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the benefit of having both Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader on his practice squad. Schrader is now a member of the Jaguars.
“You guys are asking all the same questions in terms of the receivers, the O- line and the running backs," stated McVay. "It’s such a benefit. I'm saying that because as I'm thinking about it and you're asking, it's like, wow, these guys have all taken snaps at some point. Cody [Schrader] was in the preseason for us and with us all last year after we picked him up around this time a year ago."
"It’s a huge benefit. Ronnie [Rivers] has played good football for us dating back to 2022 when he was here and in 2023, doing what he did in the playoff game versus Detroit and had some big plays. It’s just another room. Before anyone asks, the tight end room…you have four NFL caliber tight ends in there that have played a lot of meaningful ball, three of them and then [Terrance] Ferguson, it was great for him to get out there last week. We have go do the dang thing but on paper, you like what these guys can do as individuals as position groups and now we have to put this whole thing together and go play football the right way.”
A Meeting of Fate
Both Rivers and Schrader split carries in the 2025 preseason, a split that Schrader took advantage of, assisted by Rivers getting hurt. Schrader was activated for the Rams' first game of the season before being signed to the Jaguars active roster. Both men are set to meet up on Sunday.
