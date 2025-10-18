Rams Show Love to Orioles for Warm Welcome in Baltimore
This week, the Los Angeles Rams practiced at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the home of the MLB's Baltimore Orioles. While the team only spent three days on one of baseball's most legendary venues, the Rams would praise the experience of blending two of the Nation's most popular sports.
McVay on Rams' Preparations
On Friday, Sean McVay praised his team, the work of staff members and the Orioles for making the trip a smooth transition from the facility.
“The guys have done a great job," stated McVay. "I've been so impressed. There are so many people that have been instrumental in this being a smooth, fluid trip. I'm grateful for all the people behind the scenes that we certainly don't take for granted that have made this really seamless. Our players have loved being able to be out here. The Orioles have been outstanding hosts and we've had a good week of work in. We want to be able to finish it up the right way, put the final touches on the game plan."
"We'll travel to London tonight and get there tomorrow morning, have a walkthrough, and then let guys be able to relax and get some rest. Then we'll be ready to kick off at 2:30 p.m. Guys are excited about this business trip that we have but I think it's been a good week for a team comradery that's organically unfolded. It's been about the week of preparation and guys have done a great job.”
Several members of the Rams took the trip as an opportunity to live out their ballpark dreams.
For Matthew Stafford, who had dreams of playing professional baseball until high school, it was a fun moment to ponder the path never walked.
“Yeah, I loved it," stated Stafford on practicing at Camden Yards. "I thought I would've played baseball up until probably my sophomore year of high school. Then I started playing quarterback and got some offers to play football and so it kind of ended with baseball."
"I loved it growing up. This was my favorite sport and I still love watching it. Maybe I'll take some infield at some point this week. That would be more fun than probably trying to hit right now. It's cool to be out here.”
The team has already departed Baltimore and have landed in London, England. Following the game, the Rams will fly straight home to Los Angeles, where they will enjoy a week eight BYE week before playing every week till January.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE