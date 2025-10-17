Ram Digest

Rams Injury Report: Puka Nacua Week Seven Status is Confirmed

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver missed practice all week

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams received really bad news on Friday in their final injury report before they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Out

The Los Angeles Rams, via head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that stars Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein will miss the team's week seven matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as stated in an earlier report.

Warren McClendon Jr
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McVay alluded to Warren McClendon getting his third straight start, talking highly of his prior performances. Jordan Whittington is expected to see more snaps.

Every other player will play.

Did Not Participate

Byron Young, Alaric Jackson, and Tyler Higbee all had the day off with rest.

Full

Omar Speights
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares to throw the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Omar Speights (48) defends in the first half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Colby Parkinson (concussion), Omar Speights (ankle), Tutu Atwell (hamstring), Blake Corum (ankle), and Josaiah Stewart (illness) were full participants.

McVay on Nacua

Nacua hurt his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens last week and while he could have played that game, the team did not want to risk long term damage. That ended up being the right call as Nacua is forced to miss a second game.

“He's making good progress," stated McVay. "I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”

Puka Nacua
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It's important to note that Steve Avila played on a bad ankle in emergency service during the Rams' week one matchup and wouldn't get the start again until last week. He missed three games and was benched for the Rams' Thursday night matchup against the 49ers.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Full

Travon Walker (wrist) was a full participant. This is his third straight day of full participation. Robert Hainsey (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Limited

Dyami Brown
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is congratulated by wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) and running back Lequint Allen Jr. (36) on a touchdown that was called back on a offensive penalty during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray (neck) and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited. This was the same status they had on Wednesday and Thursday. It appears they will play.

Did Not Participate

Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game.

In Lloyd's place, Ventrell Miller is set to get the start. The Florida product has been impressive under the Jaguars' new coaching staff.

