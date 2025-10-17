Rams Injury Report: Puka Nacua Week Seven Status is Confirmed
The Los Angeles Rams received really bad news on Friday in their final injury report before they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Los Angeles Rams
Out
The Los Angeles Rams, via head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that stars Puka Nacua and Rob Havenstein will miss the team's week seven matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as stated in an earlier report.
McVay alluded to Warren McClendon getting his third straight start, talking highly of his prior performances. Jordan Whittington is expected to see more snaps.
Every other player will play.
Did Not Participate
Byron Young, Alaric Jackson, and Tyler Higbee all had the day off with rest.
Full
Colby Parkinson (concussion), Omar Speights (ankle), Tutu Atwell (hamstring), Blake Corum (ankle), and Josaiah Stewart (illness) were full participants.
McVay on Nacua
Nacua hurt his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens last week and while he could have played that game, the team did not want to risk long term damage. That ended up being the right call as Nacua is forced to miss a second game.
“He's making good progress," stated McVay. "I am very optimistic about hopefully having him ready after the bye. I think it'll serve him well and I have confidence in our other receivers to be able to step up.”
It's important to note that Steve Avila played on a bad ankle in emergency service during the Rams' week one matchup and wouldn't get the start again until last week. He missed three games and was benched for the Rams' Thursday night matchup against the 49ers.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Full
Travon Walker (wrist) was a full participant. This is his third straight day of full participation. Robert Hainsey (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
Limited
Eric Murray (neck) and Dyami Brown (shoulder) were limited. This was the same status they had on Wednesday and Thursday. It appears they will play.
Did Not Participate
Devin Lloyd (calf) and Quintin Morris (groin) did not practice. Both men have been ruled out for the game.
In Lloyd's place, Ventrell Miller is set to get the start. The Florida product has been impressive under the Jaguars' new coaching staff.
