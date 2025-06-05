Rams Playoff Rematch Early On in 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams start off their 2025 season with two games that they should win. While the Houston Texans were a playoff team last season, their offensive line struggled at times in the face of pressure. The Rams' defense will be looking to make CJ Stroud as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket, and will be energized to begin the season.
Similarly, they match up against the Tennessee Titans in week two, they also have a weak offensive line. This will be Cam Ward's second-ever NFL start, and he's not prepared for what Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are gonna do to the guards in charge of protecting him.
The Texans may give them some trouble, as they also have a good defense, but the Rams should win that game. They have no excuse against the Titans, which means that the Rams will more than likely start the season 2-0.
This will be good to stave off their division rivals early on and cement themselves as the top dog in the NFC West, but they have a heavyweight matchup in week three. They'll be heading into the Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The last time these two teams saw each other, the Rams came up just short of ending their season and altering NFL history. This game would be a hard matchup even if they were in Los Angeles, but they'll have to contend with the ferocious crowd in Philadelphia. Stu Jackson, senior staff writer for therams.com, breaks down what to look for in their matchup.
"Barkley had a historic season in 2024 – his 2,005 rushing yards were just 101 shy of Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season record – so it wasn't just the Rams defense that had difficulty containing him. Still, it's not far-fetched to think his performances influenced how the Rams approached free agency and the draft this offseason.
Poona Ford has garnered praise for his run-stopping ability, as have rookies Ty Hamilton and Pooh Paul Jr. based on their advanced stats".
This will be the first real test for the Rams in 2025 to see if they can contend with the upper echelon of teams in the NFC. Their off-season was sculpted to beat this Eagles team, this'll give them an opportunity early to prove this year is different from the last. This is one of the Rams' most anticipated matchups and will make for must-see TV.
