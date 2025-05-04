Rams Given Surprising Draft Class Rank Compared to NFC
There is a beauty in being Les Snead. Due to his long tenure as general manager, the man is able to virtually do whatever he wants from a football operations standpoint because he has the track record to back up his decisions.
The roster of the Rams entering the 2025 NFL Draft was already solid and in need of supplementary help; instead of an instant impact type of approach, the result of finding instant impact players over the past several drafts.
Snead went out and got his guys, selecting three offensive and three defensive players who hope to help the Rams fix the little things that prevented them from making the Super Bowl in 2024.
As a result to their approach, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano recently released a ranking of draft classes in the NFC, with the Rams finishing with a grade of "C" and the 14th overall ranking. That's out of 16 teams.
"The Rams got a gift when the Falcons made them a hard-to-refuse offer for their No. 26 pick in exchange for a first rounder next year and other selections." Wrote Manzano. "But by doing that, Los Angeles hindered this year’s roster a bit. The Rams dropped 20 spots to select Ferguson, who was viewed by many draft experts as the fifth-rated tight end prospect. The team passed on drafting tight end Elijah Arroyo, who went to the rival Seahawks. Los Angeles neglected a few needs in the back of the defense, but made a strength even stronger with the selection of Stewart."
Majority of Manzano's criticisms of the Rams' draft fall on their decision to draft Ferguson over Arroyo. While that may become something that gets talked about over time, especially since Arroyo is on the rival Seahawks as mentioned, it should be noted that while skill is a lot of things, it isn't everything.
Sean McVay has a clear vision for Ferguson in his offense, an offense that isn't meant for all types of players. There is a reason why high level players have come to the Rams and not worked out in the past.
Styles and fits matter more than ability and the Rams got six players that fit what they are trying to do.
