Rams Rival Given Poor Draft Grade By Sports Illustrated
The Los Angeles Rams weren't the only NFC West team looking to reload their roster with weapons in pursuit of a return to the Super Bowl.
Their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, did the same as it seems Robert Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, had a heavy influence on the team's decisions as he looks to rebuild the dominant defense he once had during his first stint with the team.
Thus, the 49ers spend their first five picks on defenders, often selecting players that most analysts had going much lower than they were selected.
Thus' Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the 49ers' draft a "D" grade
• Round 1: No. 11: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
• Round 2: No. 43: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
• Round 3: No. 75: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
• Round 3: No. 100: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
• Round 4: No. 113: CJ West, DT, Indiana
• Round 4: No. 138: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss
• Round 5: No. 147: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
• Round 5: No. 160: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State
• Round 7: No. 227: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana
• Round 7: No. 249: Connor Colby, G, Iowa
• Round 7: No. 252: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana
"To no surprise, the 49ers went heavy on defense with their draft class." Wrote Manzano. "They lost several starters in free agency, but the team might not have drafted the right players to immediately fill those voids."
"Williams surprisingly went ahead of Jalon Walker, and perhaps he doesn’t have the same upside as James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart and Mike Green. Then again, the 49ers might have seen something in Williams that wasn’t easy to spot after Williams played through an ankle injury last season. But this was a deep class for edge rushers. San Francisco also missed an opportunity to add an offensive lineman in the first round after losing Aaron Banks in free agency."
While it would be great for Rams fans to rejoice that their rivals scored such a low grade, context matters.
Saleh likely handpicked these players so he has a vision for them, a vision that could see them used in ways they weren't in college to capitolize on their strengths.
Be very careful because there's speed and talent within these picks that could help the 49ers evolve their defensive scheme.
A warning to Sean McVay and his staff.
