The Crucial Line the Rams Must Toe to Secure Their Future
The last time the Los Angeles Rams started out a season so hot, by season's end, they were hoisting the Lombardi trophy. The Rams have put themselves in the best position to compete for one more ring, with Matthew Stafford still being their starting quarterback.
He's been playing as good as anyone to start the season, and it's thanks to their explosive offense with Stafford and Puka Nacua that they've started out the season so hot. Their loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a bump on the road, and now the Rams have questions they must ask themselves.
How To Look at the Rest of the Season
The Rams were aggressive in the offseason to bolster their team and add pieces they were missing last year. While they didn't do a good enough job at addressing their secondary, they upgraded their defensive line with Poona Ford and massively upgraded their receiving corps with Davante Adams.
In 2021, the year they won the Super Bowl, the Rams were similarly aggressive but to a higher degree. They used their draft capital to go all in for one year of greatness, and it paid off. Those decisions led to them not having a first-round pick for multiple seasons, something they're just beginning to recover from.
Despite this huge disadvantage, the Rams were still able to draft impactful players like Nacua in later rounds. It's just one loss to the 49ers, but the Rams had a golden opportunity to be heads and shoulders above the rest of the NFC West, and they blew it.
With that being said, is it time for the Rams to adapt their old mentality and go all in for the remainder of this year? They have two first-round draft picks in the upcoming draft, one belonging to the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently 2 - 2.
Stafford has looked timeless to start the 2025 season, but realistically, how long can his body hold up to continue to play brilliantly? Adams and Stafford are only under contract for two seasons, and they have been blessed with injury luck this season.
For all intents and purposes, this is the Rams' last dance with this current corps. Why not go all in to maximize their chances of winning? It worked in the past, and those draft picks became null and void if the price of trading them away resulted in a championship.
