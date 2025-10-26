Why the Rams Play in the NFL's Best Division
There were expectations that the NFC West could be a tough division in the 2025 NFL season. Not many saw this coming, though. Through the first seven weeks of the year, three different teams in the division are 5-2. It was thought that this could be a pretty even stack of potential playoff threats, each to a slightly varying degree.
Instead, it seems that there are three juggernauts and one severe disappointment. Even the Arizona Cardinals started hot at 2-0, but have dropped five games in a row to fall to the bottom of the NFC.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks have all exceeded their initial outlooks and are jostling for supremacy.
It's become increasingly more common to see an NFL division send three different teams to the playoffs. In the last two postseasons, it's happened three different times, with the AFC North in 2023 and the AFC West and NFC North in 2024. Through seven weeks, it looks like the NFC West has a decent shot to do it this year. However, all three teams will be hoping to punch a guaranteed postseason ticket by winning the division outright.
NFC West odds
While the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks are all 5-2, they are separated in the standings, giving an early look at the NFL's tiebreakers that could wind up having massive ramifications on the playoff picture at the end of the regular season.
The Niners are currently number one, due to their 3-0 record in the division. Then come the 'Hawks at two, with a 1-1 mark against fellow NFC West teams. The Rams lost their only division game so far this season in overtime to the 49ers, so they come in at third.
Of course, there's still plenty of time for this to change, both with the remaining divisional games and the rest of the regular season slate. LA will want to ensure that it splits its series with San Francisco, though, as head-to-head is the first tiebreaker in the league.
Despite technically sitting at third in the NFC West, the Rams currently have the best odds to win the division on FanDuel. They're listed at +125, while the Niners are at +175 and the Seahawks +270. The Arizona Cardinals, at 2-5 and 0-2 in the division, are virtually out of the running, set at +10000.
These odds are likely a result of each team's strength of schedule. ESPN ranked LA's slate to this point as the 12th-hardest in the league, compared to 22nd for Seattle and 23rd for San Francisco. The Rams don't have the easiest remaining schedule either, though. Their remaining opponents are ranked at 20th, while the Niners have the 24th-toughest road ahead and the Seahawks the 19th.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our Rams' division odds updates this season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these odds for the Rams in the NFC West when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.