Make No Mistake, Rams are Bona Fide Contenders in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a hot start in the 2025 NFL season. They took a tough loss to the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Week 4. They followed that up with a win versus the Baltimore Ravens, albeit not a very encouraging one.
They were able to cruise past the Ravens, who were missing Lamar Jackson, 17-3, but fans and analysts were hoping for a much more dominant offensive showing against a reeling defense. Part of the Rams' middling performance was due to Puka Nacua's exiting the game with an ankle sprain. He was able to return in the second half but was clearly hampered, held to zero catches after coming out of the locker room.
LA did get their statement offensive game in the next week, though, routing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London 35-7. Even without Nacua, Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and the rest of the Rams' offense got everything they wanted across the pond. That blowout victory showcased just how dangerous this team can be when it's firing on all cylinders, even without its top wide receiver.
Rams' stock soaring
After a dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams boast a 5-2 record going into their Week 8 bye for the 2025 NFL season. Their two losses were narrow shortcomings, too. Their first one came against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 33-26 defeat in which LA's game-winning field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown. The Rams also missed a field goal earlier in the contest.
Their second loss came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, or Ricky Pearsall. The Rams were on their way to winning the game in regulation before Kyren Williams fumbled before crossing the goal line. Then, rather than kick a game-tying field goal in OT, Head Coach Sean McVay elected to run it on 4th-and-2, and LA got stuffed.
All that to say, the Rams are a handful of plays away from being undefeated this year. They've repeatedly shown that they're among the top contenders in this league and can compete with anybody. This is reflected in their updated win totals odds on FanDuel.
LA is listed at -600 to notch over 9.5 victories this season. They're -250 to win 11 or more. For 12 or over, they're at -110. Clearly, the Rams are viewed as legitimate title contenders this year, as they should be.
