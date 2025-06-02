Rams' Chris Shula vs. Rival Wide Receiver Will Be Key
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have plenty of opportunities to prove he's one of the premier defensive minds in the NFL, wiping away any doubt that the second half of 2024 was a fluke.
One of his biggest tests will be Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr, a player Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine predicted would be the most improved receiver in 2025.
"Harrison was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason," wrote Valentine. "Billed as one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all-time, Harrison had a decent enough rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns while earning a 77.7 grade, but there was a sense of a lot of meat being left on the bone for Harrison and the Cardinals. He topped 100 yards twice in his rookie season, but Harrison hauled in just 54.4% of his targets, 102nd out of 112 receivers, though Harrison only had one drop on the season."
"There was an evident disconnect between Kyler Murray and Harrison, as the Cardinals quarterback formed a stronger connection to tight end Trey McBride. Harrison is too good a prospect not to improve in his second season, but as good as he can be, there are areas of his game where Harrison noticeably struggled. He caught just 16 of 38 contested targets, and just 10 of 28 targets over 20 yards. Being more consistent and physical at the catch-point is a must, but the Cardinals have to find ways to call Harrison’s number in different ways – 25.8% of Harrison’s targets came on go routes."
"Harrison isn’t a burner, and he isn’t going to create a ton of separation at the top of his routes. He plays with more touch and nuance than the average 6-foot-4 receiver, but Harrison looks to have put on some mass in the offseason, and that could help him be stronger at the catch-point and to play a little more aggressively. Another offseason to properly acclimate to the offense will serve Harrison the world of good, and with the talent he possesses, he could be in line for a 1,000-yard season in 2025."
Here's the reality of the situation. Harrison Jr burned the Rams in both games last season. The Rams did not add anyone new of starting caliber to their defensive back room this offseason.
In the first game with Arizona, Harrison had four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
In the second game, Harrison had six receptions for 96 yards.
This will be a massive mark for Shula to determine if he has evolved as a defensive mind or if he's stuck in 2024.
