How Jared Verse Felt During His Incredible Fumble Recovery vs. Falcons

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their preparations for their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. After losing to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams spent this week reflecting on what the root causes of their failures were while welcoming back some much-needed reinforcements.

On Thursday, the Rams announced that Quentin Lake would be returning to the team for the postseason and that they have extended Lake, offering the Rams' captain a three-year deal.

In response to all these developments, Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Jared Verse, and Quentin Lake had a variety of topics to discuss during their press conferences.

During Verse's presser, he spoke in detail regarding his blocked field goal attempt that he returned for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Verse's performance, which came on the heels of Ben Kotwica getting promoted to Special Teams Coordinator, proves that he can be a game-wrecker in a variety of ways.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference Below

Verse Was Scared During His Return

During the return, Verse threw up the deuces sign to the Falcons sideline. A play that typically leads to a penalty, Verse got away with it. I asked Verse if he thought the flag would come out during the return.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I was scared as [expletive]," stated Verse. "I was like ‘[Head Coach] Sean’s [McVay] going to kill me. I was like, ‘It’s bad.’ I got to the endzone and was like, ‘They’re not going to review it? Alright, bet.’”

Verse spoke on the play and the quickness for which events unfolded.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Literally right back to me," stated Verse on his recovery. "I blocked it and I started looking around and it’s just right in my hands. I'm like, ‘Oh yeah, I'm gone.’”

Verse detailed how his mentality shifts from defense to special teams, leading to the score.

“That's something I just kind of get right into," stated Verse. "It’s a play that has to happen. If it was up to me, I'd rather we never get scored on. Obviously, I would never let them get in that position but that's not the way it is. These guys get paid a lot of money."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"In college, people get a lot of money now. People get put in these opportunities to make these plays, so you just have to do it. You have to go full out on effort because it's the last play and you just have to get back there and do whatever you can to create pressure because even just getting close to the kicker is going to make him nervous and mess with his kick.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.