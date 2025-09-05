Rams vs. Texans: Final Injury Report Gives Team Good News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans released their final injury reports before their season-opening contest.
Rams Injuries
The Rams had three men named to the injury report. All of them will play on Sunday.
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson was limited on Friday.
“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] will end up being listed on here as illness," stated Sean McVay. "This was always part of the plan because we're going to modify his workload on Fridays. Nothing has changed. He's going to be ready to go on Sunday. This is just a result of semantics in terms of managing the medicine, different things like that. He's had a great week.
Ahkello Witherspoon
Witherspoon (knee) was limited in practice after missing the full day on Thursday.
“He just felt a little something in his knee," stated Sean McVay. "These premier athletes on the perimeter, he felt something. We're always erring on the side of caution with him. It was more of just precautionary, but talking to him after practice, even the other day and seeing him this morning, he feels good. He knows his body really well just with the experience he's accumulated so being more safe than sorry.”
Rob Havenstein
Havenstein missed practice by design. He had a veteran rest day and will play Sunday.
Houston Texans
The Texans had five players on their injury report.
Full Participant
Both offensive tackles Cam Robinson (Illness) and Blake Fisher (Ankle) were full participants and are expected to play.
Limited
Ed Ingram (Abdomen). Ingram enters the game as questionable.
Did Not Practice
Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk. Both players have been ruled out for the game with hamstring injuries.
McVay's Thoughts on Texans
“I think it's the ability to get home with four," stated McVay. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play. There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."
