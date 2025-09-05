Ram Digest

Rams vs. Texans: Final Injury Report Gives Team Good News

The Los Angeles Rams avoided the injury bug on the last Friday before they open their season against the Texans

Brock Vierra

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans released their final injury reports before their season-opening contest.

Rams Injuries

The Rams had three men named to the injury report. All of them will play on Sunday.

Alaric Jackson

Alaric Jackson was limited on Friday.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) in a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] will end up being listed on here as illness," stated Sean McVay. "This was always part of the plan because we're going to modify his workload on Fridays. Nothing has changed. He's going to be ready to go on Sunday. This is just a result of semantics in terms of managing the medicine, different things like that. He's had a great week.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon (knee) was limited in practice after missing the full day on Thursday.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He just felt a little something in his knee," stated Sean McVay. "These premier athletes on the perimeter, he felt something. We're always erring on the side of caution with him. It was more of just precautionary, but talking to him after practice, even the other day and seeing him this morning, he feels good. He knows his body really well just with the experience he's accumulated so being more safe than sorry.”

Rob Havenstein

Havenstein missed practice by design. He had a veteran rest day and will play Sunday.

Houston Texans

The Texans had five players on their injury report.

Full Participant

Both offensive tackles Cam Robinson (Illness) and Blake Fisher (Ankle) were full participants and are expected to play.

Dec 15, 2024; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher (57) runs onto the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Limited

Ed Ingram (Abdomen). Ingram enters the game as questionable.

Did Not Practice

Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk. Both players have been ruled out for the game with hamstring injuries.

McVay's Thoughts on Texans

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore (left) talks with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it's the ability to get home with four," stated McVay. I think DeMeco [Ryans] does a great job picking and choosing his spots. When you can apply pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone where they're so consistent and cognizant of understanding the issues, their coverages can morph accordingly based on how you distribute the field and the way that they play. There’s a certain style of play that they have. They've got two premier guys coming off the edge. They've got a rotation of guys outside and inside that are excellent. I think the key factor is the commitment to a philosophy. They have the right kinds of players to be able to bring it to life. I have a ton of respect for them."

