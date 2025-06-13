Rams Set to Host Community Activities in Maui During Minicamp
The Los Angeles Rams, as part of their newfound partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, will be headed to the island of Maui for their minicamp titled MauiCamp which will take place at War Memorial Stadium.
The team is also set to participate in a variety of football and non-football activities, benefitting the local children and the city of Lahaina, a city ravaged by a wildfire in 2023.
"On Tuesday, Ram veteran players, coaches, and development team will lead athletes from 20 local high schools in a girls flag and boys tackle football clinic at the War Memorial Stadium," according to Hawaii News Now. "The Rams 2025 rookie class will travel to Lahaina to join Habitat for Humanity Maui to rebuild four homes affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires."
"On June 18, the Rams will host a PLAY 60 field day for local kids, ages 5 through 12, who participate in the County of Maui’s Play and Learn Sessions (PAL) summer program on the field at War Memorial Stadium."
"Rams legend and Super Bowl LVI champion Andrew Whitworth will also be at the event to help promote healthy and active lifestyles."
This is the Rams' first trip to Hawaii since they participated in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 at Aloha Stadium on the island of Oahu.
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently spoke about the upcoming trip.
“I think it's a really great opportunity for what the intent is. The people that asked me about it, they were smart about the timing of when they asked me about this knowing when I would agree to it. But it is a really cool opportunity. Most importantly, you just talk about some of the similarities of what the LA community has gone through and what the Maui community has gone through. It’s a chance to be able to broaden the reach and then there's going to be a lot of people that are excited to see our players. What I do think we have is a lot of guys that understand what a blessing it is to have this platform, to be a mentor and really, how do you move and how do you handle yourself? And how do you make sure that this is a blessing, it's never a burden? And our guys really understand the importance of using that the right way."
"I think this will be a great chance for us to be able to bring families, do some fun stuff to be able to connect and then also be able to give back to the community. Even last week, (Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator) Giff Smith comes over to me and asks, ‘Are there going to be opportunities for Habitat for Humanity? Can you do that with the families?’ And you just have a lot of cool people that have a heart for others and I think that becomes contagious in the right ways. When you do good things, I just feel like that inevitably comes back to you and you never regret doing the right thing and using these blessings for the right reasons and I think that's what this trip represents.”
