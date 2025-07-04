Does Stetson Bennett Have a Future on the Rams?
It's safe to say that outside of injuries, Stetson Bennett doesn't have many opportunities for upward movement on the Rams' depth chart.
Bennett, a two-time National Champion from the University of Georgia has been a subject of debate with some backing him for the Rams' QB3 job, some wanting a replacement, some wanting the Rams to bring back Bryce Perkins, and some who are somewhat interested in Dresser Winn.
There's even a select few that would love to see the Rams run it back with Luis Perez, illustrating there isn't much belief from the fan base in Bennett.
We really only have one current perspective on Bennett, provided by offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at OTAs.
“A ton of growth, particularly from two years ago," stated LaFleur. "A lot of credit to him, working on what he needed to work on to get himself into this situation. But a ton of credit that (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave (Ragone) too and I'll say even Jimmy (Garoppolo) and Matthew. I think they've done a great job of just putting arm around him, mentoring him. What awesome two quarterbacks tolearn from that have won a crap ton of games in this league. Proud would be the wrong word but for lack of a better term, proud of where he's at and he's just continuing to go.”
I watched him at OTAs, and he looked...okay. He struggled to make certain throws, especially to the outside, his release isn't particularly fast, and there's a clear limitation on his abilities. This is also OTAs we are talking about, and there's something about the way Bennett plays during actual games that feels Baker Mayfield-like.
There is a Cavalier spirit within Bennett, a never-say-die attitude, a survivalist-like approach to the game. Maybe it's due to the fact he was an overlooked walk-on at Georgia that had to play at junior college just to get any attention from the school he actually wanted to represent.
Obviously, Bennett will have to prove himself, but there's nothing Sean McVay likes more than stability, and based on the extra attention Bennett has received, it's my belief Bennett has a long future ahead of him as the Rams' backup quarterback.
Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent after this season. Bennett is very cheap, understands the offense, and could be a player-coach like Chase Daniels and Case Keenum were for so many years.
Bennett must prove he can actually lead an NFL offense after an up-and-down 2024 preseason, but if he shows he's competent enough, he has a long and financially fruitful career ahead of him.
