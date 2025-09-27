What the Rams Really Think About Tutu Atwell’s Role
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a commitment to Tutu Atwell this offseason, signing him to an eight-figure deal with the belief that Sean McVay and company would finally find a way to unlock Atwell's potential.
Atwell, the speedy wide receiver out of Louisville, was the Rams' top target when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were injured last season but with Nacua and Davante Adams having played all three of the Rams' games this season, Atwell has once again gone without consistent production.
In 2025, Atwell has one catch for four yards and no catches in the last two games. He also only has three targets on the season. With questions about Atwell's usage, both Mike LaFleur and Puka Nacua provided some clarity with what we can expect from Atwell moving forward.
Mike LaFleur
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made it clear that the NFL season is long, they will need Atwell at some point, and he will get his bell called on.
“Tutu's doing everything that's being asked within the framework of each and every single play," stated LaFleur. "For the first three weeks, I couldn't ask for more in the way he approaches it and what he does. Now, I know the stat sheet doesn't show it, but I do think he's been extremely valuable in other ways right now and in the pass game because of the threat that he poses."
"It's a 17-game season, hopefully more for us. There's a long way to go. We are at the start of this marathon right now and you guys have all seen Tutu perform at a high level. His time is going to come. I don't know when, but it will come. I believe in that guy and more importantly, his teammates do.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua would provide an inside look into the day-to-day contributions of Atwell, alluding to his intelligence and understanding of the offense.
“I think it's huge," stated Nacua. "I know there are times where Tutu’s in the quarterback meetings with me. We're in there having communication and his ability to understand every position in our offense I think is his skillset. It’s a strength to his skillset as well as being a vertical threat. One, his hands make it possible for every route to be run."
"That’s something that is exciting for us in our room when we watch him because not everybody has the speed, but his ability to play aggressive to the ball is something that I enjoy watching from a part of his game. It impacts everybody because he's known for being the smaller guy that is just tracking the ball 45-yards down the field, but somebody who's not scared to step into across the middle and snag that ball.”
