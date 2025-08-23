Five Questions The Rams Must Answer Against the Browns
The Los Angeles Rams have one final test before the start of the regular season. As players look to put good film on tape, hoping to find their next paycheck, whether with the Rams or somewhere else, the Rams coaching staff is trying to figure out their final roster.
With all that being said, here are five questions the Rams must ask this Saturday.
1. Is Dresser Winn good enough to bring back?
Well is he? I'll be honest, I haven't seen enough of him to make a proper assessment but here's the reality. Matthew Stafford is an older player with back issues. If he's forced to miss time, the Rams will need a QB3. Is Winn good enough to be the guy the Rams call if and when that need arises?
While it's unlikely that the situation would occur or that Winn would be in a position to play a regular-season game, you never know. Especially in today's NFL.
2. Who rounds out the wide receiver room?
In my opinion, the question comes down to Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards. Since Drake Stoops is suspended for the first two games of the season, I believe the Rams will keep Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Xavier Smith.
If they keep one more, it's likely to be between Presley, the man who set up the game-winner against the Chargers, versus Edwards. the man who caught the game winner.
3. Is Britian Covey worth a roster spot?
At this point, what is the plan for Covey? He's not that good as a receiver, and Xavier Smith could pull double duty regarding returning.. Even Brennan Presley could do both, though Presley does have a small muffed punt issue, or Jordan Whittington, a player praised for his kickoff return abilities last season.
So is Covey worth a valuable spot?
4. Which cornerback rises to the occasion?
It appears the battle will come down to Derion Kendrick, A.J. Green, and Cam Lampkin. Lampkin impressed early in preseason while Green has impressed of late. Kendrick remains the veteran force of the field so let's see what happens.
5. What does Ty Hamilton bring this season
While I believe he's playing out of position, much better as a 3-4 end than a nose tackle but that's neither here nor there. The Rams gave Hamilton instructions for success. Did he follow their teachings?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE