Rams' President Kevin Demoff Makes Bold Claim
On Friday, Rams President Kevin Demoff went on Good Morning Football, a show that's filmed across the street from SoFi Stadium, where he made one of the biggest statements of the early NFL season.
Bold Claim
"I think this is the most talented team we've had since we've been in Los Angeles"
Demoff did not mince words in his recent appearance, citing the return of Matthew Stafford, Jared Verse's improvement, the addition of Davante Adams to justify his comments.
I think this is the most talented team we've had since we've been in Los Angeles," stated Demoff. "I think that's what's exciting from a true perspective as a Rams fan. We have, you know, the addition of Davante Adams, sad to lose someone like Cooper Kupp, who brought us so many memories across the street and across the board but you add someone like a Davante Adams, you have the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year who's been unstoppable in training camp, Matthew coming back, you know, Kyren, like this is and it's an interesting team because it's a very young team.
I think we're one of the three, four youngest teams, but actually we're returning almost all of our starters. So it's a young, ascending team. You see that every day. They have a great camaraderie and chemistry. We had an amazing mini camp in Maui to watch the team kind of bond and come together and so this is the most connected team and probably the most talented team we've had in Los Angeles, but here on August 20, that doesn't mean anything, right?"
"You still got to go do it, but I but I also will say, you know, even when we talk about ten years, just even driving in the studio today, looking at what Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium has become over those ten years. I remember coming to the groundbreaking nine and a half, ten years ago and thinking, what will this look like? And now you pull in and you have the memories at SoFi stadium in the Super Bowl and this network and the amazing district that's popped up, and you're like, it has been an incredible ten years, but I wonder what the next 10 years will bring."
My take: The Rams President is right.
