3 Players Rams Should Trade for After Preseason

The Los Angeles Rams play their preseason finale Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns, which is a final opportunity to see players make their case to play on Sundays ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. The Rams will be making tough decisions over the next 48 to 72 hours, but those tough decisions could open up some opportunities.
Los Angeles, specifically general manager Les Snead, could be inclined to make a move for a player to get ahead of the waiver wire or make a bombshell trade with ripple effects across the league. With that in mind, here are three players the Rams could trade for after the preseason.
Chad Muma, linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Rams have a better linebacker room than some would like to admit. There's some established talent with guys like Omar Speights and rookies such as Pooh Paul Jr. However, the rich can get richer, and there is no wrong in adding more talent to a room that could use it.
Muma is stuck deep in the Jaguars' linebacker depth chart and could find himself on the outside looking in. The former Wyoming standout has one more year on his rookie contract and could get an opportunity in Los Angeles to be a starter or, at worst, be a part of a rotation in the room, securing himself as a fit under defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
Shy Tuttle, defensive tackle, Carolina Panthers
While the Los Angeles Rams may feel comfortable with their current group of defensive linemen behind starters Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Poona Ford, an addition to the room, one of veteran presence, would not be out of the realm of possibilities around the cutdown deadline and following the preseason.
Shy Tuttle is the the final year of his three-year deal from the 2023 season and has underperformed at nose tackle for the Panthers. With his chances of making the 53-man roster on the downward side, Tuttle could be a good depth and veteran addition to an already strong trenches in Los Angeles.
Trey Hendrickson, edge rusher, Cincinnati Bengals
How realistic is this? Not entirely, but crazier things have happened around the league and in Los Angeles. Hendrickson has continued to be in the news for his contract stalemate with the Bengals, and no resolution is in sight, which could bestow an opportunity for the Rams.
A trade for Hendrickson would signal the Rams as a team returning to a "win-now" mode and all-in on winning another championship. It would be expensive, require some scheme adjustments, and some decent draft capital. Yet, this could be a sound fit for both sides.
