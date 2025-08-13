3 Players the Jaguars Could Trade After Preseason
When the preseason comes to a close, the Jacksonville Jaguars will begin cutting down their roster from 90 players to the initial 53-man roster that will start a week before the regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Veterans will be cut, younger players waived, feel-good storys come to a close or begin a new chapter, and others may get traded.
With training camp coming to a close and the preseason underway, it is becoming clear who may or may not make the 53-man roster in three weeks. That could lead to trades for veterans who were on the verge of being cut. With that in mind, let's look at three Jaguars who could be on the trade block sooner rather than later.
Chad Muma, linebacker
It's unfortunate the situation Muma has been placed in. He's a fourth-year player entering a contract year and has been productive when asked to spot start. He could be a starter for 16 of the 32 franchises in the NFL, which tells you how deep the linebacker room in Jacksonville is.
Muma may want a chance to start elsewhere before his contract is up and find a place to maximize his value ahead of free agency next year. With rookie Jack Kiser flashing in training camp and the preseason, Muma's days could be numbered.
Tank Bigsby, running back
Saturday night may have revealed what the Jaguars have planned at running back. Bigsby spent time with the No. 2 offense before being substituted by rookie Bhayshul Tuten, who had a more impressive showing with the same statline (six attempts for 24 yards and an added touchdown). Tuten has made a great case to be the No. 2 tailback in the offense behind Travis Etienne.
Bigsby is not a reliable pass-catcher and has shown some inconsistencies as a ball carrier during his tenure so far. With two more years of control on his rookie deal, the former Auburn Tigers draft pick could be an intriguing change-of-pace piece for an NFL offense for future late-round value.
Darnell Savage, safety
After the Jaguars signed Eric Murray to their safety room this offseason, it opened the door for a wide-open competition for the next starting backend defender spot. Savage, Andrew Wingard, rookie Caleb Ransaw, and Antonio Johnson are fighting for playing time. Someone will be the odd-man out, and it could be Savage.
Savage is a holdover from the previous regime under Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke. If any of the other names are to stand out throughout the preseason, the former Green Bay Packer provides depth, experience, and starting value for teams with a need at safety ahead of the regular season, possibly giving an excuse for general manager James Gladstone to part ways with a 2024 piece.
