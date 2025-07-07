Chase Claypool Attempting Return, Should Rams Buy-In?
Chase Claypool turns 27 on Monday and despite his youth, Claypool spend all of 2024 out of the NFL after reaching an injury settlement with the Buffalo Bills in training camp due to injury.
Claypool has stated via Instagram that he has been working towards his NFL return after he tore a ligament and a tendon in his second toe during his brief stint in upstate New York.
"I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align," Claypool wrote, "and I will work my way into the position to show off what's been suppressed these last two years."
Claypool, a player with noted maturity issues, seems to have turned a new leaf, expressing appreciation for the opportunity given to him by Buffalo. Claypool has spent four NFL seasons on three teams after having an excellent rookie campaign.
"Signing with Buffalo was the best thing that could've ever happened to me," Claypool wrote. "I was the strongest, fastest, and most prepared I had ever been. I was playing my best football -- working my way up from LAST (14th) string to taking first-team reps by camp. Most of all, I was doing it with a group of guys I truly appreciated."
"I am back to being the strongest and fastest I've ever been," he wrote, "and couldn't be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves."
So that leads to the main question. With a new perspective and sense of maturity, should the Rams take a chance on Claypool?
My take: Maybe as a camp body but realistically...no. It's nothing against Claypool but he doesn't add anything to the current Rams' wide receiver room that's different from what they already have. Davante Adams is the best version of Claypool's skillset and there's not really a role he fits into.
Konata Mumpfield doubles Adams as a jump ball receiver, Tutu Atwell has the speed, Puka Nacua is the coverage beater, and Jordan Whittington has the physicality. The Rams also have some promising wide receivers with Brennan Presley truly impressing me in OTAs.
Long story short. There's no place for Claypool on the Rams roster, but perhaps interest could come during the season? You never know.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE