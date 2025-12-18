Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Seahawks Showdown

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Here are five predictions for the contest.

1. Konata Mumpfield Comes Through in the Big Time

With Davante Adams entering the game listed as doubtful, even if the Rams' superstar wide receiver suits up, he won't play much. Not to worry as the man Adams' has virtually hand selected to be the next great in Los Angeles will have the platform to performance and with a hunger like no other, Mumpfield shines bright.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mumpfield secures four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

2. The Rams Roar In Their Assault on the Line of Scrimmage

Since the start of the 2024 season, the Rams' pass rush has recorded multiple big-time performances, but funny enough, their top two came against the Seahawks and then against Sam Darnold last season.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles over center against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

While the Rams didn't sack Darnold last game, they did enough to force four interceptions. Darnold takes the sacks in this one as the Rams walk away with four total, with two from Byron Young.

3. Williams and Corum Will Need to Find a Strong Nickname

After three straight magical performances from the Rams' new running back duo, both men turn in on against the toughest front they'll face for the rest of the season. With an emphasis on running the football, both men combine for at least 180 total yards and three touchdowns in a sublime showing.

4. Puka Nacua Takes It To the Limit

On a night for which Nacua must shine bright, the Rams' number one option in the pass game shows the entire country why he's truly one of one. Competing against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nacua sits behind Trey McBride for the lead in receptions by three catches while he is 174 yards from Smith-Njigba's lead in that category.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Davante Adams maintaining his lead in touchdown receptions, Nacua makes a last-second push for the Rams to take all three receiver categories in 2025 with at least nine catches for 150 yards.

5. Kamren Kinchens Loves Playing the Seahawks

Kamren Kinchens has recorded six career interceptions and two multi-interception games. Four of those picks and both multi-interception games have come against the Seattle Seahawks with Kinchens seamingly zooming around the field like a ghost who has the knack for catching the football.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) celebrates after a interception during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kinchens makes another big play in his second trip to Seattle, intercepting Sam Darnold for a third time this season.

