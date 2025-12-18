Five Bold Predictions For Rams-Seahawks Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Here are five predictions for the contest.
1. Konata Mumpfield Comes Through in the Big Time
With Davante Adams entering the game listed as doubtful, even if the Rams' superstar wide receiver suits up, he won't play much. Not to worry as the man Adams' has virtually hand selected to be the next great in Los Angeles will have the platform to performance and with a hunger like no other, Mumpfield shines bright.
Mumpfield secures four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
2. The Rams Roar In Their Assault on the Line of Scrimmage
Since the start of the 2024 season, the Rams' pass rush has recorded multiple big-time performances, but funny enough, their top two came against the Seahawks and then against Sam Darnold last season.
While the Rams didn't sack Darnold last game, they did enough to force four interceptions. Darnold takes the sacks in this one as the Rams walk away with four total, with two from Byron Young.
3. Williams and Corum Will Need to Find a Strong Nickname
After three straight magical performances from the Rams' new running back duo, both men turn in on against the toughest front they'll face for the rest of the season. With an emphasis on running the football, both men combine for at least 180 total yards and three touchdowns in a sublime showing.
4. Puka Nacua Takes It To the Limit
On a night for which Nacua must shine bright, the Rams' number one option in the pass game shows the entire country why he's truly one of one. Competing against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nacua sits behind Trey McBride for the lead in receptions by three catches while he is 174 yards from Smith-Njigba's lead in that category.
With Davante Adams maintaining his lead in touchdown receptions, Nacua makes a last-second push for the Rams to take all three receiver categories in 2025 with at least nine catches for 150 yards.
5. Kamren Kinchens Loves Playing the Seahawks
Kamren Kinchens has recorded six career interceptions and two multi-interception games. Four of those picks and both multi-interception games have come against the Seattle Seahawks with Kinchens seamingly zooming around the field like a ghost who has the knack for catching the football.
Kinchens makes another big play in his second trip to Seattle, intercepting Sam Darnold for a third time this season.
