Who is the Rams' Breakout Candidate?
The Los Angeles Rams are going all in for the 2025 NFL season. The Rams have made many moves to improve their team on both sides of the ball next season. The Rams knew exactly what they needed to do this offseason to get back to the playoffs and have a deeper playoff run.
The Rams want to create at least one more special moment in the Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay ERA in Los Angeles. Both of them have hinted at calling it a career and spending time with their families, but for at least one more season, we will be getting both of them back. And after 2025, who knows?
But at least for next season, they have a good chance of making a run to the big game and winning it all.
The good news for the Rams is that they will bring back a solid defense that will try to turn it into an elite defense. The Rams' defense was a big part of the team last season. When the Rams needed a spark last season, the defense gave it to them. Next season, the defense wants to be in the conversation for the best defense in the league.
One player that is looking to have a better season in 2025 is Rams linebacker Omar Speights. Last season, Speights showed that he was a good player at his respective position and that he could give the Rams a player who will be a force to deal with next season.
Pro Football Network selected Speights to be the breakout player next season for the team.
"Omar Speights emerged as one of the Los Angeles Rams’ most promising young defenders last season, going from undrafted free agent to a key contributor in the middle of Chris Shula’s defense. Speights played all 17 games, starting 10, and posted 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pressures, and two pass breakups.
Speights was particularly impactful in the postseason, tallying 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in two playoff starts. His advanced metrics back up the eye test, as his 5.1% missed tackle rate was the third-lowest at his position.
With the Rams seeking stability at inside linebacker, Speights’ instincts, tackling efficiency, and ability to diagnose plays make him a strong candidate to seize a full-time starting role in 2025. As he enters his second season, Speights is poised to build on his breakout rookie campaign and could become a cornerstone for a young, ascending Rams defense."
