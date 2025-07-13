What Sets Rams QB Matthew Stafford Apart
Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams' biggest storyline was the future of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. While it took a few weeks, Stafford and the Rams worked out their contractual issues, allowing Stafford to remain in a Rams uniform for longer.
Los Angeles' season will ride on Stafford's arm this season, after the Rams' front office had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the National Football League. Few rosters have as much talent on both sides of the ball as the Rams'.
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted Stafford's ability to communicate well and how that has positively impacted the Rams since Stafford's arrival a few seasons ago.
"It's his ability to communicate, to connect, and then he listens to understand. You get around a lot of people and they're just telling you what they want, but he's got this really great way of having real clarity on what he's looking for, but an openness and a humility to be able to listen and work in coordination and man, that's where you inspire people to want to be able to work alongside you. And he's done that with receivers. He does that with the offensive lineman. It's really whoever," McVay said.
"That's why I think when you're innately thrust into a leadership position, it's why when you talk to his teammates or coaches, everybody loves this guy. I've said it and I've referenced it a couple times. I remember a few years ago, Dan Orlovsky said, "He's got this great way to be one of the guys, but you also know he's the man at the same time."
"That's a real fine line to be able to balance, but he does that authentically and organically with his personality. But he's got great communication and he's put in so much work to have such an understanding of what it looks like to do this at a high clip."
The Rams need Stafford's communication and his performance to stay at a high level. Los Angeles has assembled a talented roster around Stafford. If he plays up to his potential, and his teammates do as well, the Rams will likely go on a respectable run this upcoming season.
