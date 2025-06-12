Rams' Cobie Durant Wins Illustrious Honor
After a breakthrough season capped off with massive performances in the playoffs, Rams cornerback Cobie Durant was named the NFLPA’s 2025 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year
"I want to thank the NFLPA for selecting me for this award," stated Durant. "It's an honor to be recognized and honored among the Hall of Fame Inductees for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. One day I hope to share the stage with those who have paved the way for me to play in the National Football League."
Durant was honored with the award due to his outstanding relationship with his community, his service to his neighbors, and his continued connection with his alma mater, South Carolina State.
"Since the award’s 2018 inception, the NFLPA has recognized one active NFL player who serves as a positive influence in his community, has ties to his HBCU alma mater, exhibits good character and has performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season," per the NFLPA's social media post.
At Tuesday's OTAs, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Durant's recent honor.
“It’s always about the person first. And I think I said it before, (Former University of Washington Head Coach) Chris Peterson got a chance to come out here…Better people make better players. He's continuously gotten better. He works at it. You talk about the growth mindset, the ability to understand, how do I apply a lot of these things that we're talking about as I'm accumulating experience and then using those reps to bank them the right way? Been really pleased with him. He's a great human, first and foremost, and he is just continuing to ascend as a player and I think his best ball is ahead of him.”
The Rams and McVay have maintained the position that the team isn't looking to add another defensive back, unless it's Jalen Ramsey and McVay two weeks ago specifically cited Durant along with several others as the reason for their position.
“No, I feel good about where we're at. Obviously, Jalen's a unique deal, but I think we all feel this way in terms of the guys that have played. We've gotten a lot of guys that have played meaningful ball at the corner position at the safety. We've got some different guys that can flex between safety dime, linebacker, the nickel star spot. I think that the way that guys will approach, similar to the previous question, there are a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that are new to the Rams but have accumulated a bunch of experience that I think are only going to continue to take steps. I think when you really look at it, I thought that (CB) Cobie Durant took amazing strides last year.
Durant continues to take those strides as he works towards a lucrative pay day.
